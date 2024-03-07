Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 9,684 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

