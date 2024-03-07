Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,816 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $108.90 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

