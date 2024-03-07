Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,216 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NET opened at $97.44 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $4,023,091.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,186,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,186,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $1,498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,899.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,804 shares of company stock valued at $87,786,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

