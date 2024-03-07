Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,041 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 996.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $1,197,896. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CORT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

