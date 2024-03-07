Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.