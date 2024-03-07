Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $610.62 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

