Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 446,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,208.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 446,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,208.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,293 shares of company stock worth $10,573,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

