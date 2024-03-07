Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 144.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,993,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,883 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,565,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 90,421 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,462 shares of company stock worth $4,609,889 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

