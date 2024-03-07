Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,425 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $103,800,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after acquiring an additional 285,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $175.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.96.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

