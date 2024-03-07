Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 451.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

