Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Confluent by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $8,757,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Confluent by 55.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $3,906,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $3,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,439 shares of company stock valued at $42,542,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

