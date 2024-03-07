Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 220,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:YMM opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

