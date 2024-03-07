Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,269 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 180.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,357,938 shares of company stock worth $190,797,743. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $163.87 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $164.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

