Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,263 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,850,000 after acquiring an additional 557,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

