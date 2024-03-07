Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

ALPN stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $38.74.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,064 shares of company stock worth $6,144,959. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70,151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 290,834 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

