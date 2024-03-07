Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.38.

Shares of ATD opened at C$83.57 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$59.95 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$81.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The stock has a market cap of C$80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

