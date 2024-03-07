Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Position Lifted by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,386 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on Alight

Alight Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 433,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.