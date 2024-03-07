Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN opened at C$8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

