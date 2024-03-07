Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 million-$14.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.9 million.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

