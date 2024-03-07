Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.81. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

