Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.82

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 245241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

EADSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

