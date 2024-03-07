Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Air New Zealand
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.