Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

About Air New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.