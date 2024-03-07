AES (NYSE:AES) & SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Critical Review

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AES and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES 2.12% 38.76% 3.93% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AES shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $12.67 billion 0.91 $249.00 million $0.33 49.15 SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 92.88

This table compares AES and SSE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AES has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. AES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AES and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 0 3 3 0 2.50 SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A

AES currently has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.50%. Given AES’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than SSE.

Dividends

AES pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AES pays out 209.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AES has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

AES beats SSE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It also uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

