Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Aecon Group Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.25 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$16.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

