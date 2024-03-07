Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.13.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 44,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

