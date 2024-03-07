Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Raises Dividend to GBX 52 Per Share

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,661 ($33.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,214.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,582.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,811 ($35.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,961 ($37.58) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.03) to GBX 2,280 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,240.20 ($28.43).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

