Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor Sells 13,381 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,165. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,027,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after buying an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 62.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,197,872 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

