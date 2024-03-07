Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.85

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 775051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

