Adam Blitzer Sells 20,892 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.25 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.