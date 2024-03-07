Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.
Adairs Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About Adairs
