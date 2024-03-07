Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4,974.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $360.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $360.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.