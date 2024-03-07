Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $25.75 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Onsemi worth $25,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.