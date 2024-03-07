ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,068,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,892 shares.The stock last traded at $18.43 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,299.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,691 shares of company stock valued at $12,333,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

