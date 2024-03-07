Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) vs. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Critical Analysis

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acutus Medical and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 192.26%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

31.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -166.79% -62.18% -30.19% Apyx Medical -30.13% -49.46% -30.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $16.36 million 0.34 -$39.62 million ($1.24) -0.16 Apyx Medical $44.51 million 1.64 -$23.18 million ($0.43) -4.91

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Acutus Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

