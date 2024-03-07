Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 6.9%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.67. 158,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,035,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

