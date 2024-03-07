Acadia Healthcare’s (ACHC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

