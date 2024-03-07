ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 272,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

