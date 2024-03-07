ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $212,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

