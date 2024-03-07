AAON, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

AAON stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

