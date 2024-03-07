A. O. Smith Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $84.52 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

