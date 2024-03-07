5,662 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.39. 450,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,433. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

