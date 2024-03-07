5,042 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 847,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Masco stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

