28,392 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hasbro by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hasbro by 26.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hasbro by 53.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 384,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HAS opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.