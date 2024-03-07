26,766 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,619 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $288.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.51.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

