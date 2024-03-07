221,558 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 221,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

UL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 375,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,640. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

