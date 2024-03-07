10,646 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

