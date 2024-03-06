Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynex in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Zynex Stock Performance

ZYXI opened at $12.87 on Monday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

