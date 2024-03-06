ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,527,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 201,334 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,445,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

