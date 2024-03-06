Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.26.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.22 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

