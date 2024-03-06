Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.26.
ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZS opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.22 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
