Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,930.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Trading Up 5.7 %

ZLAB traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,100. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.